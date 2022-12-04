Hoyoverse has announced the date and time of the scheduled server maintenance from Genshin Impact in view of the launch of Update 3.3, which as you surely know will introduce Italian subtitles in the game. Work will start at 23:00 Italian on Tuesday 6 December 2022. As per tradition now, Hoyoverse will reward players’ patience with a bonus of 600 free Primogems.

According to the details provided by Hoyoverse, maintenance it will last 5 hours. Barring unforeseen events, therefore, you can return to play starting from 04:00 Italian time on Wednesday 7 December 2022, provided you have downloaded and installed the new version. Consequently, starting from the same time Genshin Impact will finally be in Italian.

To reward players’ patience, Hoyoverse will give away a bonus of 300 free Primogems (60 for each hour of maintenance), plus another 300 for in-game troubleshooting, for a total of 600 Primogems. All players can redeem them through the Paimon mailbox, provided they have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher. This is a bonus that players now take for granted, but in any case always very welcome, considering the new characters arriving.

In addition to the Italian language, Genshin Impact Update 3.3 introduces Faruzan and the Tramp as playable characters, new main quests, two sets of artifacts, events and the awaited game of Genie Invocation cards. Here’s a summary of what’s coming.