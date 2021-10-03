Genshin Impact continues to thrill millions of players around the world thanks to the constant support of miHoYo, which over the months is introducing new content and characters. Despite the latest new entries, such as Kokomi and Raiden Shogun, fans certainly haven’t forgotten the old glories, as evidenced Helly Valentine with his Lisa cosplay, the charming librarian of Mondsdat.

While you wouldn’t tell from her listless and idle demeanor, Lisa is a powerful wizard who specializes in Electro spells and cares about her job as librarian of the Knights of Favonius, especially when it comes to the forbidden section of the archive. He has been available in Genshin Impact since the game’s debut and is one of the few characters that can be obtained for free simply by advancing with the main story, one of the many reasons why over time he has become one of the most appreciated by the cast.

And where cosplay of Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi abound in this period, Helly Valentine (or Disharmonica) prefers to pay homage to an old guard character like Lisa, with a truly flawless cosplay.

