Multiple Genshin Impact leakers are quitting or pausing activities after the game’s publisher filed a DMCA subpoena over prominent leaker Ubatcha.

Ubatcha is one of the most popular sources for Genshin Impact leaks. As well as having over 460,000 followers on Twitter, Ubatcha posts in a Discord channel called Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, which has over 270,000 members.

It’s this Discord server that was targeted with a subpoena by the gatcha game’s publishing label Cognosphere.

As reported by torrentfreak, a Los Angeles law firm filed the subpoena application on behalf of Cognosphere. The filing asks Discord to reveal Ubatcha’s name, address, telephone number, and email addresses.

These events have led to other prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community either quitting or pausing their leaking activities. Two of the biggest on Twitter, hxg_diluc and leak compiler SaveYourPrimos, have protected their tweets from public view, with SaveYourPrimos announcing that they are “locking down” for a while as a precaution.



Additionally, the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server seems to have disabled its invite links, with the GenshinBLANK server locking down some leak-dedicated channels, and renaming others.

This all comes just over a month after a massive data breach revealed details of new characters, quests, and events as far as version 3.8 – along with personal user data for multiple HoYoverse QA testers. Ubatcha was involved in sharing these leaks, but removed tweets “just to be safe”, stating they “do not condone whatever methods in which the data was obtained”.

Genshin Impact leaks are one of the most talked-about topics surrounding the ever-expanding RPG. Many players like to know who will be featured in upcoming Banners so they know how long they have to save Primogems, the in-game currency used to get characters as part of the game’s gatcha system.

It’s unclear if and when these popular Genshin leakers will return. For the moment at least, the community seems to be on lockdown to try and avoid legal trouble like Ubatcha.