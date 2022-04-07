A few days after the release version 2.6 of Genshin Impact, fans don’t stop thinking about the additions that could come in the game in the future. In the last few hours, a leaker would reveal new details on the characters of Collei and Dendro ArchonSuch as the launch window.

According to what is reported on Reddit from the insider Ubatcha1, the two characters are expected to be introduced in the coming months. In particular, Collei is expected to make an appearance on Genshin Impact 3.0while Dendro Archon would be introduced in version 3.1 of the title.

The character of Collei he hasn’t officially appeared on the game yet, although he has made his own debut on the manga dedicated to Genshin Impact. According to Ubatcha1, Collei should belong to the Dendro element, a real novelty for the game. In addition, Collei could boast a view of Dendro and use a bow with which to defeat your enemies.

In fact, at the moment, there are still no playable characters connected to this element that has not yet appeared in the title. Of course, none of this has been confirmed and, therefore, we will have to wait for its introduction in Genshin Impact to understand if Collei will really be able to dominate the Dendro element.

In addition to what Ubatcha 1 reported, they have circulated other rumors regarding the novelties that could see the light in Genshin Impact 3.0, which we have already talked about in detail in one of our articles. In any case, one of the main news should be the arrival of one region called Sumerutogether with the introduction of the Dendro element itself.

Obviously, although the Ubatcha1 insider has proved reliable in the past, we remind you that at the moment they are just rumors and, therefore, we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt.

Waiting for an official announcement from HoYoversewe refer you to our article in which we have dealt with in detail some news that could arrive in version 2.8 of Genshin Impact