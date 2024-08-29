Hoyoverse announced that its open world video game Genshin Impact has just released its biggest expansion, version 5.0, called “A Glorious and Fiery Journey.”

Through this update for Genshin Impactthe sixth great nation, Natlan, finally opens its doors to all players who have completed all of the Mondstadt Archon’s quests.

Local tribes, landscapes and legends await, and players will be able to traverse the land with unprecedented gameplay thanks to the agility and unique skills of local warriors and the saurians of Natlan.

Those who took a break from the game will find new content in this update to catch up on the story, and will be able to explore a new setting with a very unique atmosphere.

Genshin Impact: Exploring Natlan

Exploration in the new scenario of Genshin Impact takes on a new dimension when players transform into saurians, Natlan’s dragons.

Each type of saurian is equipped with unique exploration skills to traverse Natlan’s varied landscape. Tepetlisaurians can tunnel and scale cliffs, Yumkasaurs have the ability to pull themselves in a direction and reach great heights with ease, and Koholasaurs are able to move quickly through water and even in liquid phlogiston.

Three new playable Natlan characters – Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina – also take the characters’ gameplay to the next level with increased mobility. Mualani, the five-star Hydro Warrior who wields a catalyst, can ride her shark surfboard to surf across a variety of liquid and land surfaces and bite her enemies.

Version 5.0 also celebrates the fourth anniversary of Genshin Impact with abundant rewards and system optimizations. Players can invite a 5-star character from the permanent gachapon for free, claim up to 10 Intertwined Fates in the cumulative connection event, and receive 1,600 Primogems, two exclusive gadgets, and more through in-game mail.

What do you think about what comes to Genshin Impact? Are you excited? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.