Genshin Impact undoubtedly it is one of the favorite games of cosplayers, who regularly play the role of the various characters of the miHoYo role-playing game. It is an example of this Larissa Rochefort which offers us a Kujou Sara cosplay.

Kujou Sara is a tengu warrior characterized by a charismatic personality and moved by a deep loyalty towards Raiden Shogun, the deity of Inazuma, whose orders she blindly follows and leads the army. He fights using the bow and using electricity-based skills.

Larissa Rochefort in the past has played the role of the characters of Genshin Impact numerous times and once again she hit the mark. The cosplay is faithful to the original counterpart, with a certain attention to detail and to the costume. In the shots below, the model among other things takes advantage of the similarity of the surnames of the two characters and also performs in one of the classic tough poses by Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

