Genshin Impact He knew how to do things very well to offer an excellent game that has already been crowned one of the best of 2020 (and it seems that 2021 will be very similar). The design of its anime-style characters with well-defined personalities delivers what it promises.

And, it is now that through the import company To Miami is that we have the announcement that a new collectible figure of the company. Klee, the young adventurer from Monstadt You will have a beautiful and detailed 1/7 scale figure.

What details does this figure of Klee from Genshin Impact have?

The photos of To Miami, show us Klee with a charming smile jumping on his explosives on a green field. In the 17.5 cms. we see Klee with his classic game clothing including some details such as his red hat and backpack. At the bottom is a plaque with his name engraved on it.

The price of the figure is $ 16,800 JPY ($ 155 USD) including taxes and only up to 3 figures can be reserved per person. In fact, this figure of Genshin Impact It has a discount of almost $ 300 USD, which is quite a lot. If you book now, you can receive it in mid-December, wherever you are (yes, To Miami also send to Latin America).

Genshin Impact has generated more than $ 400 million for myHoYo from its launch to date. And, it is currently one of the highest-grossing games in the industry.

So, let’s hope to see more collectible figures like these soon. Who else would you like to see? Would you like to see a figure of Qiqi, Venti, Hu tao? Let us know in the comments.

