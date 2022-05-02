Update 2.7 of Genshin Impact it will arrive a few weeks later than the Hoyoverse schedule. While waiting for news on the new release date, there is no better way to pass the wait than by admiring a ningguang cosplay signed by KisaragiAshwho once again masterfully interprets Liyue’s Tianquan.

Ningguang is one of the “veteran” characters of Genshin Impact, since he has been in the game since its launch in 2020, and has a primary role in all the events that take place in the Liyue region. She is in fact the leader of the Qixing, a committee formed by the major merchants of the state that governs the city. She is described as a successful business woman who has built her immense fortune through hard work and a dense network of contacts and informants that she has built up over time.

KisaragiAsh had already impressed us in the past with the Ningguang blue evening dress from the Lyue festival. Today’s cosplay is equally successful and is based on the classic version of the character, with the elegant traditional Chinese dress. This interpretation really does not lack anything: from the wig to the costume all the details are taken care of down to the smallest detail, as well as the location and the post-production effects that give that extra touch of character to the shot that never hurts.

