The cast of Genshin Impact continues to expand from update to update with new playable characters. The latest is Niloua warrior dancer who has already conquered millions of players and who today is the protagonist of our pages thanks to the new one Kisaragiash cosplay.

Nilou is a 5-star character who uses the Hydro element. His fighting style is quite distinctive as he combines elemental sword slashes with dance-inspired moves. It is no coincidence that Nilou is a famous dancer throughout Sumeru thanks to her famous “delicate lotus dance”.

The cosplay made by Kisaragiash as we can see in the shot below is definitely very faithful to this character from Genshin Impact, with hairstyle, costume and accessories reproduced in a very faithful way. Even the scenography used is particularly apt since it recalls the oriental settings of Sumeru.

What do you think of the cosplay of Nilou of Genshin Impact made by Kisaragiash? Let us know in the comments.