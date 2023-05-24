HoYoverse announces that the update to the version 3.7 For Genshin Impact it is available now. Main course of this new update is the character of Kirara, which comes along with new weapons, new story quests, card game updates Genius Invocation and more.

To remedy the down period due to various maintenance, HoYoverse will bestow a total of 600 Primogems for free for all players with theAdventure Rank 5 or higher. Here you will find the complete list of all the news.

Genshin Impact is available now for free at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS and Android. The Nintendo Switch version of the game is still part of the company’s plans. Let’s see a new trailer below.

Genshin Impact – Kirara Trailer

Source: HoYoverse via Gematsu