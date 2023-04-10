The release of version 3.6 is just a few days away Genshin Impact, but Hoyoverse is already teasing players about what’s coming in the future. Specifically today it was announced Kiraraa new playable character who will make his debut with theupdate 3.7to be released barring unforeseen events on May 27, 2023.

According to the first details Kirara is an elemental character Dendro. Also, according to rumors it will be a 4-star unit that fights with swords. Below you will find the tweet with attached artwork with which the character was announced.

Also from Twitter come all the details of banner of the first phase of update 3.6 by Genshin Impact. As we already knew there will be the reruns of Nahida and Nilou, but now the 4-star characters in evidence have also been quick, namely Dori, Layla and Kuki Shinobu.

For all other details on theupdate 3.6 of Genshin Impact we suggest you read our summary of last week’s live on the characters, events and other news arriving on April 12th.