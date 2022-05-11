Genshin Impact it’s full of characters and new ones are constantly being added. Some, however, undergo design changes after publication and the original versions are forgotten. With this Rosaria cosplay, kalaynokay allows us to review the original design of the Genshin Impact character.

kalaynokay says that the new version of Rosaria is actually more beautiful, according to her taste, so she will have to make a new cosplay. Rosaria is a 4-star cryo character who uses a halberd, perfect to use as a DPS by increasing her damage and critical chances.

Tell us, what do you think of the Rosaria cosplay made by kalaynokay? Has the character of Genshin Impact been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?