The day to circle on the calendar is the day of August 16th at 6:00 am This is an unusual time, as these live broadcasts usually take place between noon and 2:00 PM in our time zone, and is definitely not convenient for European audiences, with fans having to get up early if they want to follow the presentation live.

Well ahead of schedule, Hoyoverse has set the date for the live presentation on Twitch of the Update 5.0 Of Genshin Impact which will introduce the nation of Natlan, along with some brand new characters.

New nation, characters and game mechanics

You can follow the live broadcast at the indicated time on Twitch, at this addressor watch it on YouTube from here. As usual, we will publish a summary of the news on our pages, including the inevitable promotional codes that will be published for the occasion.

As per tradition, the full-length versions of Genshin Impact are the most anticipated by fans, as they introduce a completely new region to explore and main missions that continue the game’s story, all accompanied by new gameplay mechanics related to combat and exploration.

In this case, the Traveler will venture to Natlan, the land ruled by the Archon of Fire. In this regard, a trailer was released just a few days ago introducing the first characters of this nation, including the Archon of Fire Mavuika.