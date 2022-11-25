HoYoverse has announced that the open world RPG Genshin Impact will be available in Italian starting from version 3.3, arriving on December 7th. Players will soon be able to explore the world of Teyvat with fully translated text and game UI. This version will also introduce several completely new contents: the new trading card game, Invocation of the Genie, a combination of combat elements and strategies, and a new Interlude of the mission of the Atchon in which Scaramouche, now known as “Vabond “, will go from enemy to ally. Two new playable characters will also debut: the Tramp, in fact, and Faruzan. The former is a 5-star Anemo character and uses a Catalyst in combat, while the latter will be available as a 4-star character and will fight with a Bow.