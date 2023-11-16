nymphahri strikes again: the Italian model has created a cosplay dedicated to HuTaothe fascinating fire fighter from Genshin Impact, and as you can see from the photos this time too it’s a great job.

A few days after the announcement of the new characters Navia and Chevruse, Genshin Impact continues to be a point of reference for cosplayers, and the character of Hu Tao in particular has some interesting peculiarities.

Armed with a long spear that she can enhance with fire, the Pyro-type warrior wears a lovely black uniformcomplete with a hat, which closes with a skirt: elements that nymphahri reproduced very faithfully in her interpretation.