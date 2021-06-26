We can certainly confirm that Genshin Impact turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2020 in the gaming industry, with its vast array of characters all of different ages, height and birthdays.
To fuel the love and growth of the title there is certainly the strong dedication of the guys from miHoYo, demonstrated with the numerous updates and novelties that each time always bring something new to the gaming experience.
While we are pending version 1.7 which will introduce other characters to the roster, let’s take a look at the personal data of the various characters in the game. Each is characterized by a background that goes to make up the lore of Genshin Impact and gamers are very curious to find out more about their favorites.
Many are around adolescence, from 12 to 18 years, some slightly beyond the twenty, but there are others that stand out considerably by showing off a millennial age. Let’s take a look.
- Albedo – 18 years old, September 13, 1.64m
- Amber – 18 years old, August 10th, 1,65m
- Barbara – 16 years old, 5th July, 1,58m
- Beidou – 21/27 years, February 14, 1.76m
- Bennet – 17 years old, September 7, 1.64m
- Chongyun – 17 years old, September 7, 1.64m
- Diluc – 22 years old, April 30th, 1,85m
- Diona – 12 years, January 18th, 1.37m
- Eula – unknown age, October 25, 1.76m
- Fischl – 16 years old, May 27, 1.52m
- Ganyu – 3000+ years, December 2nd, 1.61m
- Hu Tao – 19 years old, July 15th, 1,55m
- Jean – 20/21 years, March 14, 1.73m
- Kaeya – 22 years old, November 30th, 1,85m
- Kazuha – age unknown, October 29, height unknown
- Keqing – 17 years old, November 20th, 1,55m
- Klee – 8/10 years, July 27, 1.28m
- Lisa – 32 years old, July 27, 1,55m
- Mona – 19 years old, August 31st, 1.67m
- Ninguang – 25 years old, August 26th, 1,55m
- Noelle – 15 years, March 21, 1,58m
- Paimon – 7 years, June 1st, 0.60m
- Qiqi – 8 years, March 3, 1.43m
- Razor – 16 years, 9 September, 1.79m
- Rosaria – 24 years, January 24, 1.79m
- Sayu – age unknown, October 19, height unknown
- Sucrose – 18 years old, November 26th, 1,58m
- Tartaglia – 19/21 years, 20 July, 1,85m
- Traveler – 15 years, at the player’s choice, 1.55 / 1.64m
- Twenty – 15 years, June 16, 1.67m
- Xiangling – 15 years, November 2nd, 1,55m
- Xiao – 2000+ years, April 17th, 1.61m
- Xingqui – 16/17 years, 9 October, 1.64m
- Xinyan – 16/17 years, 9 October, 1.58m
- Yanfei – unknown age, July 28, 5,2m
- Yoimiya – unknown age, June 21, height unknown
- Zhongli – 6000+ years, December 31st, 1.85m
The latest addition, Kazuha, was introduced in recent days with a trailer posted on the YouTube channel of Genshin Impact, in which it is shown to us as a introspective character fleeing from Inazuma.
We remind you that the title is available on PS4, PS5, iOS and Android and the arrival on Nintendo Switch has also been announced, but of which we still do not know the official date.
