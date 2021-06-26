We can certainly confirm that Genshin Impact turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2020 in the gaming industry, with its vast array of characters all of different ages, height and birthdays.

To fuel the love and growth of the title there is certainly the strong dedication of the guys from miHoYo, demonstrated with the numerous updates and novelties that each time always bring something new to the gaming experience.

While we are pending version 1.7 which will introduce other characters to the roster, let’s take a look at the personal data of the various characters in the game. Each is characterized by a background that goes to make up the lore of Genshin Impact and gamers are very curious to find out more about their favorites.

Many are around adolescence, from 12 to 18 years, some slightly beyond the twenty, but there are others that stand out considerably by showing off a millennial age. Let’s take a look.

Albedo – 18 years old, September 13, 1.64m

– 18 years old, September 13, 1.64m Amber – 18 years old, August 10th, 1,65m

– 18 years old, August 10th, 1,65m Barbara – 16 years old, 5th July, 1,58m

– 16 years old, 5th July, 1,58m Beidou – 21/27 years, February 14, 1.76m

– 21/27 years, February 14, 1.76m Bennet – 17 years old, September 7, 1.64m

– 17 years old, September 7, 1.64m Chongyun – 17 years old, September 7, 1.64m

– 17 years old, September 7, 1.64m Diluc – 22 years old, April 30th, 1,85m

– 22 years old, April 30th, 1,85m Diona – 12 years, January 18th, 1.37m

– 12 years, January 18th, 1.37m Eula – unknown age, October 25, 1.76m

– unknown age, October 25, 1.76m Fischl – 16 years old, May 27, 1.52m

– 16 years old, May 27, 1.52m Ganyu – 3000+ years, December 2nd, 1.61m

– 3000+ years, December 2nd, 1.61m Hu Tao – 19 years old, July 15th, 1,55m

– 19 years old, July 15th, 1,55m Jean – 20/21 years, March 14, 1.73m

– 20/21 years, March 14, 1.73m Kaeya – 22 years old, November 30th, 1,85m

– 22 years old, November 30th, 1,85m Kazuha – age unknown, October 29, height unknown

– age unknown, October 29, height unknown Keqing – 17 years old, November 20th, 1,55m

– 17 years old, November 20th, 1,55m Klee – 8/10 years, July 27, 1.28m

– 8/10 years, July 27, 1.28m Lisa – 32 years old, July 27, 1,55m

– 32 years old, July 27, 1,55m Mona – 19 years old, August 31st, 1.67m

– 19 years old, August 31st, 1.67m Ninguang – 25 years old, August 26th, 1,55m

– 25 years old, August 26th, 1,55m Noelle – 15 years, March 21, 1,58m

– 15 years, March 21, 1,58m Paimon – 7 years, June 1st, 0.60m

– 7 years, June 1st, 0.60m Qiqi – 8 years, March 3, 1.43m

– 8 years, March 3, 1.43m Razor – 16 years, 9 September, 1.79m

– 16 years, 9 September, 1.79m Rosaria – 24 years, January 24, 1.79m

– 24 years, January 24, 1.79m Sayu – age unknown, October 19, height unknown

– age unknown, October 19, height unknown Sucrose – 18 years old, November 26th, 1,58m

– 18 years old, November 26th, 1,58m Tartaglia – 19/21 years, 20 July, 1,85m

– 19/21 years, 20 July, 1,85m Traveler – 15 years, at the player’s choice, 1.55 / 1.64m

– 15 years, at the player’s choice, 1.55 / 1.64m Twenty – 15 years, June 16, 1.67m

– 15 years, June 16, 1.67m Xiangling – 15 years, November 2nd, 1,55m

– 15 years, November 2nd, 1,55m Xiao – 2000+ years, April 17th, 1.61m

– 2000+ years, April 17th, 1.61m Xingqui – 16/17 years, 9 October, 1.64m

– 16/17 years, 9 October, 1.64m Xinyan – 16/17 years, 9 October, 1.58m

– 16/17 years, 9 October, 1.58m Yanfei – unknown age, July 28, 5,2m

– unknown age, July 28, 5,2m Yoimiya – unknown age, June 21, height unknown

– unknown age, June 21, height unknown Zhongli – 6000+ years, December 31st, 1.85m

The latest addition, Kazuha, was introduced in recent days with a trailer posted on the YouTube channel of Genshin Impact, in which it is shown to us as a introspective character fleeing from Inazuma.

We remind you that the title is available on PS4, PS5, iOS and Android and the arrival on Nintendo Switch has also been announced, but of which we still do not know the official date.