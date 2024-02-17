Genshin Impact it is practically an inexhaustible reserve of subjects for cosplayers, considering its large roster of characters which continues to expand from update to update, and it is not surprising that some of these are particularly complex, given the typical ornaments of some of these figures, as we can see in this too Harlequin cosplay from xenon_ne.

Also called The Knavethis is the fourth of the 11 Fatui Harbingers, current director of the House of the Hearts, the members of which address it as “Father”, seen as Harlequin's children.

The origins, history and characteristics of this character remain rather mysterious, but his appearance has already attracted a lot of interest from cosplayers, as demonstrated by this excellent interpretation by Xenon_ne.