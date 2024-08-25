Specifically, these Primogems will be sent to all players with an active account with Adventure Rank 7 or higher via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox. They will be divided into five tiers of 200 Primogems each that will be shipped between August 26th and 30th . To get them, simply start the game, open the pause menu, select Paimon’s mailbox and redeem your bonus. You will have 30 days to do so from the date the bonus was sent.

Hoyoverse is more generous than usual with players these weeks Genshin Impact and now he has decided to give 1,000 Primogemme to all players to celebrate the Award for “Best Mobile Game” won at this week’s Gamescom 2024 Awards.

A useful bonus in view of version 5.0

“At the Gamescom Awards 2024, Genshin Impact won the “Best Mobile Game” award, once again showcasing the appeal of Teyvat on the global stage. We will be sending 1,000 Primogems as a token of gratitude. We are grateful to have crossed your path. Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey,” reads Hoyoverse’s message on X.

In fact, the victory was not at all a given, considering that Genshin Impact is approaching its fourth anniversary and in the meantime many other successful mobile games have been released. If you haven’t read it yet, here is the list of all the winners of the Gamescom Awards 2024.

In the meantime, the release date of version 5.0 is very close, with the update introducing the new nation of Natlan, playable characters, story missions, environments to explore, and new gameplay mechanics. Additionally, Genshin Impact will also be available on Xbox Series X|S in a few months.