The microtransactions they made another victim, of which it is difficult to establish awareness: a girl from Singapore spent money $ 20,000 in Genshin Impact, creating an economic problem for parents. The father, Mr. Lim Cheng Mong, PM of a German company, was the first to notice the incident, who found himself a reminder for payment for the large debt, born from 89 transactions he knew nothing about, made on his behalf. first name.

At first he thought he had been cheated, but his credit card company told him they were all legitimate purchases and that there was nothing they could do: he had to pay. Subsequent investigations finally led to the truth: the culprit was his daughter, now 18, who supposedly should have used her credit card only to cover her travel expenses.

Mr. Lim tried to explain to his daughter that it was a large sum, enough to cover a year of enrollment in a prestigious international university, and she had spent it in the blink of an eye. Will he have understood?

In the event, the platform used to pay was Apple’s App Store via Coda Payments. Even on a legal level, there is nothing to be done, because the girl’s legal age allows her to sign contracts. It is also unlikely that she did not realize how much she was spending, given her age.

However, it must be said that Genshin Impact has very insidious microtransactions, because they are based on gambling mechanics, moreover promoted by many influencers. Of course, a video game that allows you to spend $ 20,000 substantially on luck shots makes you think, but it seems that this is modernity and there is little that can be done about it.