Lada Lumos he dedicated his last cosplay to Ganyuthe beautiful ice fighter from Genshin Impact: half human, half qilin, 100% a girl full of charm, especially in this pose where she prepares her special attack.

The Russian model has seen fit to propose her interpretation a few days after the announcement of the first characters of Fontaine for the 4.0 version of Genshin Impact, which promise yet another relaunch for the free to play by miHoYo.

Costume, wig, makeup, accessories and post-production: in the set created by Lada everything seems really perfect, but after all we have been very well used to it and the quality average of his cosplays is now very high.

