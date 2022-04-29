It is now available, as agreed web event and also usable through your smartphones, New Adventure? Let’s Go! a themed event on the world of Genshin Impact, which will give players a chance to obtain Primogems for free.

The event itself, mostly in a free to play formula HoYoVerse like the title from which it comes, it is nothing more than a board game with users who will have to move around the board by rolling the dice, to get adventure coins.

Getting Adventure Coins in this event will be the leitmotif will give the opportunity to obtain the desired gems as a reward.

The rewards are also present blue raspberry, and materials to increase the level of characters or equipment. New Adventure players? Let’s Go! will be able to count on a total of 8 rolls of the dice per daywhile 4 more will be added with daily access to Genshin Impact.

In order to activate certain events, or to obtain materials and more, the player must stop on the appropriate box, it will not be enough to cross it. A good dose of luck will therefore be needed. In the game board there are also boxes that will trigger multiple random events at the same time.

In the New Adventure event? Let’s Go! each roll of the dice will grant the player a total of 10 adventure coinswith all that will be available until May 5, 2022.

The game around which this new adventure revolves, Genshin Impact, we remember being available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5and devices Android And iOS. A version for Nintendo Switch. There are currently no versions for Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S.

Although the new 2.7 update has been postponed, as we discussed in this article, the software house behind Genshin Impact would aim, even with further and future updates, to expand the game world with adding some unreleased characters to the roster very soon.