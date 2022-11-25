During the presentation of Update 3.3 of Genshin Impact on Twitch, Hoyoverse shared three new ones promo codes november 2022through which you will get well 300 Primogems for free and other bonuses.

Between one new feature and another in Genshin Impact Update 3.3, which will introduce i subtitles in Italian, the card game Genius Invokation and the playable characters Faruzan and The Wonder, three promotional codes have been revealed as per tradition, thanks to which players will receive 300 Primogems (or Primogems, let’s get used to the Italian terminology), 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Wit (for leveling up characters) and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore (materials for upgrading weapons). Here are the Genshin Impact promo codes announced on November 25, 2022 during the 3.3 update live stream:

8ARAU6FNBNPV – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore NS8BD6EPS77Z – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit ET9SUPENB765 – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact, an official artwork

You can to redeem the new Genshin Impact promo codes directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select the item “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters shown above, you will receive the rewards by accessing the in-game mailbox via the pause menu.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address, if you have registered your account. Select the item “Reedem Code” among the items available at the top left and then enter the promotional code. Again, once the procedure is completed, you will receive the rewards via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox.

The code redemption feature is only available starting at Adventure Rank 10. Also keep in mind that the codes above will only be valid for a few hours, so take advantage of them while you can.