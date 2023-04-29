The Genshin Impact character animations they are often high quality, with lots of frames of motion. Even the fans know it well and one of them has decided to pay homage to free to play with an extremely creative but extremely complex creation. As you can see in the video below, he created the animations of some characters by writing mathematical functions in a graphic calculator.

What’s a graphic calculator? It is a tool that allows you to write a function and receive the corresponding value in graphical format. For example, if x+1, you get a straight line, if you write a huge number of functions, you get a drawing. Do this for every frame and then it puts all the frames one after the other at the right speed and you get an animation. Stated this way it sounds simple (more or less), but it is clearly something very complicated or, at the very least, time consuming.

Among all Genshin Impact character animations recreated here, Barbara’s seems to be the most difficult to do, especially since it is quite long with so many movements. Paimon, for example, flutters without much variation in the same spot, so it’s faster (but still not quick to make, that’s for sure).

This video is the demonstration (yet another?) that video games are one of many art forms that inspires other art. Drawing with a graphics calculator may not be everyone’s first choice, but it demonstrates great artistry.

