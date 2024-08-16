Genshin Impact version 5.0 is titled “Journey through Flowers Under the Burning Sun” and will be available starting from August 28th . Once the update is installed, players will be able to reach Natlan in two ways: by crossing the vast Sumeru Desert to the west, or, if you are late in the adventure, through a portal that will appear once you have completed the prologue of Genshin Impact. However, it will be possible to start the new story arc tied to this setting only once you have reached an adventure rank of 30 and completed the main quests of Liyue.

This morning Hoyoverse finally revealed the many new features coming to Genshin Impact through the annual update 5.0 which as previously anticipated will take players to the nation of Natlan which will introduce new game mechanics, characters and much more. Let’s see the most important news.

New banners and a free 5 star character of your choice

The main focus of the update is Natlan, the Nation of Pyro, characterized by verdant landscapes but also canyons and cliffs. This region is populated by six major tribes that coexist with the Sauriansthe dragons of this nation. Thanks to a new game mechanic, Players will be able to transform into these creatures and use their unique abilities to move around the game world and reach hard-to-reach places. For example, Tepetlisaurs can dig tunnels underground and climb cliffs, while Yumkasaurs can fly in mid-air.

There will be no shortage of main missions that will start the narrative arc related to this nation and new playable characters. In particular, in version 5.0, Kachina and Mualani will be introduced with the banner of the first phase of the update along with the rerun of Kaedehara Kazuha. Kinich will instead arrive with the banners of the second half, along with Raiden Shogun.

Kachina is a 4-star rarity Geo character armed with a spear. She can ride the Trottino lizard to slam the ground and deal area damage. This character can also be added to your team for free by progressing through the new Natlan main story; Kinich is a 5-star rarity Dendro element unit armed with a claymore, who uses a heist to move quickly and hit enemies with cyclical strikes, while his companion Ajaw can unleash his dragon breath to devastate the battlefield; Mualani is a 5-star Hydro character who uses catalysts. She can move on water surfaces thanks to the shark Sharky, which she can also use to bite enemies.

There will also be a series of limited-time events and bonuses to celebrate Genshin Impact’s fourth anniversary. In particular, once version 5.0 is available, players will receive up to 10 Intertwined Destiny by logging in for seven days. Additionally, they will receive via the game’s internal mailbox 1,600 First Gemsexclusive gadgets Spirit of the Primal Flame and Cassabum and other bonuses. And that’s not all, because you will be able to get free a 5-star character of your choice from the standard bannersuch as Keqing, Jean, Mona and so on. Finally, we would like to point out that the new Genshin Impact promo codes for August are available, offering 300 free Primogems for everyone.