Genshin Impact and cosplayers certainly go hand in hand, as the vast cast of charismatic characters featured in Hoyoverse’s free-to-play action RPG is a virtually limitless source of inspiration. To pass the wait that separates us from Update 3.0 which will welcome the new characters with the exotic charm of the Sumeru region, the model viku_li offers us a Eula cosplay of the highest quality.

Eula Lawrence is a captain of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt and one of the playable characters of Genshin Impact of 5 star rarity, the highest ever. Her fighting style is quite unique as she delivers quick slashes with a claymore and ice-based attacks as if she were performing ballet moves.

Difficult to criticize the Eula cosplay made by viku_li, since it is a practically perfect representation, as you can see for yourself in the shot below. Hairstyle and costume have been rigorously recreated with great attention to detail and there is also a 1: 1 replica of the sword used by the character.

What do you think of the Eula cosplay made by viku_li? Let us know in the comments below.