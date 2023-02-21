The cast of Genshin Impact it expands relentlessly from update to update and has more than doubled in two and a half years since its launch. Despite the new entries from Inazuma and Sumeru, the players have not forgotten the characters of the old guard, as today the Mona cosplay made by the model and streamer Emiru.

Mona Megistus is a powerful sorceress who uses Hydro element spells. She has a reputation for always being broke, but despite everything she has decided not to exploit her known skills as an astrologer, which even allow her to predict the future, for personal gain.

The one proposed by Emiru is certainly a well-made cosplay as we can see in the shots below. The costume was recreated in a rather rigorous way, as was the raven hairstyle of the character.

Staying on the subject of video game-inspired cosplay, take a look at the one of a Slytherin student from Hogwarts Legacy by narga_lifestream and that of Yelan from Genshin Impact by nanno_cos. By changing gender, you might also be interested in the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia by pamdroid18 and that of Nami from One Piece by missreds2.