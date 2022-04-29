miHoYo has not detailed the reasons behind this decision, although they promise to provide a date soon.

Perhaps it is because of its anime aesthetics, because of the characteristics of its open world or because of the frequent updates that expand its content, but, be that as it may, there is no doubt that Genshin Impact it is a success. After all, its number of players is so great that it has become the most commented title on Twitter during the 2021leading to a similar achievement in the Reddit ecosystem.

For reasons related to the current progress of the project, the update of version 2.7 is postponedmyHoYoPart of the ongoing interest from the community is due to updates released by miHoYo, which often introduce events, new characters and more. However, it seems that the community will have to wait a bit longer for the release of the next version, as the developers have confirmed their delay: “Dear traveler: For reasons related to the current progress of the project, the update of the version 2.7 is postponed,” the authors explain on Twitter.

A message that, as follows in the thread, invites us to be attentive to miHoYo’s social networks: “For detailed information on the new update date, the content adjustment plan and compensation, pay attention to the next announcements. We will provide the corresponding information to travelers as soon as possible”. In this way, the transmission that the developer usually carries out to inform about the next news of the game is also postponed.

The reasons behind this decision have not been detailed, although there are users who point to the increase in restrictions in China due to the pandemic. In addition, it should be noted that miHoYo has plans beyond Genshin Impact and, as they announced in mid-February, they are preparing a virtual experience called HoYoverse.

More about: Genshin Impact, Update, Mihoyo and Delay.