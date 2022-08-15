In less than ten days, the Sumeru region opens with version 3.0, one of the biggest updates.

This very month, Genshin Impact will receive a breath of fresh air. And it’s not just any one, but version 3.0 is one of the biggest that the title is going to have so far, including a new and exotic region that is quite far from anything seen so far in the HoYoverse title.

Version 3.0 arrives on August 24In the trailer that heads the news you can see how they explain to us some of the main novelties that this version 3.0 brings, ‘The dawn of a thousand roses’, where we take a look at the new from sumeru and various gameplay snippets are offered. In addition, we already know its release date on all platforms: opens next August 24.

We can find the new location to the west of Liyue divided into two: one part will be full of forests and another will be more similar to a desert. The dense jungle landscapes will tell us more about the legacy of ancient civilizations and we will come across fauna and flora with polymorphic characteristics.

Furthermore, version 3.0 brings us the new element dendro and new elemental reactions (Burn, Bloom, Catalyze), but we can also interact with new characters, such as Tignari, Zhongli, Ganyu, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Collei and Dori. The inhabitants will give us new missions and we will be able to obtain rewards, objects and weapons.

On Wednesday of next week we will be able to see first-hand how this new content feels to Genshin Impact, which continues to be one of the most successful free to play games of the market, and is also one of the titles that generates the most conversation on social networks.

More about: Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse, Update and Date.