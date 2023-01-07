A new year has just begun, and also in the world of free to play Genshin Impact we are preparing to celebrate it in style. HoYoverse in fact announces that in the version 3.4 game, coming soon January 18thwe will dive into a new edition of the Lantern Festivalbut it won’t be the only content to come!

The adventure will obviously continue in that of Sumeru with a completely new desert area and the two new playable characters dendro Alhaitham And Yaoyao.

More in detail, the version 3.4 will carry the official subtitle Wind chimes of the shining nightand will include:

Seasonal events and games, including a music festival and traditional Liyue show to celebrate the New Year in Teyvat.

New area, the “”Hadramaveth Desert””, among the sandstorms that will introduce new experiences and adventure missions.

New 5★ Dendro swordsman, Alhaitham, and 4★ Dendro character who uses a spear in combat, Yaoyao.

New limited-time card game mode, Invocation of the Genie.

Free rewards, including a total of 13 Twisted Fates, Lisa’s new outfit, and a 4★ character of Liyue after completing certain events.

Kamisato Ayaka’s new outfit available at the shop with a limited discount.

Below you can admire a trailer entirely dedicated to this upcoming update!

Genshin Impact version 3.4

Source: HoYoverse