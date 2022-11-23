Hoyoverse has announced the date and time of the presentation on Twitch of theGenshin Impact Update 3.3, particularly awaited by our local players since it will introduce the Italian language localization after a long wait. The appointment is set at 13:00 Italian on Friday 25 November 2022.

You can follow the event live on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this addressor deferred on Youtube channel starting from 17:00 Italian on the same day.

During the presentation we can expect details about The Wanderer and Faruzan, the two new playable characters presented by Hoyoverse weeks ago, as well as all the information about Genius Invocation, the trading card game from Genshin Impact. We also remind you that version 3.3 will include localization in Italian with subtitles. In this regard, we remind you that the pre-registration campaign has begun, with various rewards up for grabs, from Mora and Primogemme to be redeemed in the game to an iPhone 14 and two PS5s.

We can further expect the details on new banners and reruns of old characters, missions, events and more or less important changes to the game systems. Furthermore, as per tradition, Hoyoverse will share promotional codes with the community during the live broadcast to obtain free Primogems and other useful resources. In short, it is certainly an event not to be missed to get to know in advance all the news of version 3.3 of Genshin Impact, which we remember will be available from December 7, 2022.