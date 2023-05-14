The highly played free to play Genshin Impact its run continues unstoppable, and with a recent live stream, HoYoverse has come to present all the news of the version 3.7named Duel! Inviktus Invoker!coming on May 24th.

Let’s see the important points of this new update coming!

Invocation King Grand Prize with 4 Genie Invocation themed mini-games

Addition of new cards: over 60 new cards and more than 10 new character cards, including 4 Archon cards

2 special modes: 1 PvP and 1 PvE

New 4★ Dendro character with sword and nekomata power, Kirara

New Yoimiya Story Quest and Kaveh Encounter Quest

Genshin Impact is available for free download at Playstation 5, Playstation 4, pc, and mobile devices. If you missed the live, you can enjoy the presentation trailer below version 3.7!

Source: HoYoverse