If you are avid players of the famous free-to-play Genshin Impact, then this year you will spend the Christmas holidays in very good company! This December 20thIn fact, the new update will be released Version 4.3 “Roses and muskets“, which will implement the following contents into the game:

Two new characters available: Navia the first female character from the adult and 5★ playable model of Fontaine (as well as Geo and equipped with Claymore), and Chevreuse 4★ Pyro character with spear

the first female character from the adult and 5★ playable model of Fontaine (as well as Geo and equipped with Claymore), and 4★ Pyro character with spear Rerun by Ayaka , Shogun Raiden And Yoimiya

, And Cinefestival of Fontinalia in Fontaine to be celebrated together with the local inhabitants and guests from Inazuma

New Fontaine content added to Invocation of the Genie and Serenteiera

Quick function for shipping and processing ingredients

Automatic artifact filtering and blocking + artifact recommendations for characters

To end the year on a high note, all lovers of the game’s sound sector will be able to enjoy the Genshin Concert 2023a free concert that will be broadcast live on December 22nd which this time will be able to count on the use of technologies XR (extended reality), AR (augmented reality) and animation, which integrate the performances of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and international musicians.

Duration of approximately 60 minutes with over 25 songs from all 5 countries

Musicians and orchestra integrated into iconic game scenes thanks to XR (extended reality), AR (augmented reality) and animation technologies

Directed by Japanese video game composer and arranger Yasunori Nishiki

Performed by the London Symphony Orchestra together with other artists, conducted by maestro Robert Ziegler

Offline campus events available (https://melodyfromteyvat. usgiu.com/; available only on mobile devices)

Source: HoYoverse