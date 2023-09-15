HoYoverse has revealed the release date and tons of details for the upcoming 4.1 update of Genshin Impact. The update will be available worldwide starting starting next September 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and iOS and Android devices.

We leave you now with the trailer for the update, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Genshin Impact version 4.1 will reveal new Fontaine areas and stories on September 27

In the new version, the adventure in Fontaine reaches new heights and deepens even more thanks to Neuvillette and Wriothesley!

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2023 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, today announced the arrival of version 4.1 of Genshin Impact, “To the Stars that Shine Deep”, on 27 September. The Fontaine area will expand to the north and it is here that the main story will continue along with Neuvillette and Wriothesley, added to the cast of playable characters, and the Harlequin Harlequin who will make her debut. Genshin Impact is also preparing to celebrate its third anniversary with fans from all over the world, who for this occasion will be able to redeem various rewards, including 10 Intertwined Destiny, 1,600 Primogemme and 2 exclusive gadgets.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 4.1 trailer here: https://youtu.be/i7wgl1v1_5M

Following the introduction of the thriving Court of Fontaine, the upcoming northern area will reveal the history and mysteries of this nation from different perspectives. Hidden in the depths of the sea, Fort Méropide is not only a place where criminals from all over Fontaine are detained, but it also performs vital functions and holds mysteries within it. The Archon’s mission will continue from here, with the traveler searching for the Prince. Here we will find “gravitationally distorted condensed water masses” and ruins floating in the air, evidence of a fateful experiment carried out by the Fontaine Research Institute to survive a prophesied deluge.

Dangers lurk in the new underwater area and its ruins for players to explore. The new boss enemy, the Millennium Pearl Hippocampus, is a beautiful creature capable of dealing Electro damage. There will also be a second new boss enemy, namely the Experimental Field Generator, a research device capable of counteracting gravity but gone out of control, which will allow players to jump high and dodge its attacks.

Fontaine’s two notable figures will become playable, catalyst-equipped five-star characters, and players will be able to discover more about them in their respective story missions. Neuvillette, the Supreme Judge of Fontaine, can unleash raging torrents in a straight line to deal Hydro damage with his charged attacks, while Wriothesley, the steward of Fort Méropide, deals Cryo damage through melee attacks. Both characters are able to consume their HP to unleash certain types of attacks, after which they can recover HP. Neuvillette and Hu Tao will be available in the first phase of event wishes, followed by Wriothesley and Venti.

In addition to the adventure in Fontaine, a poetry festival will be held in Mondstadt and Liyue which represents a good opportunity to meet your friends again in the sign of friendship and love. Various mini-games and an exclusive four-star catalyst will be available to redeem at this festival.

The arrival of Genshin Impact’s third anniversary brings with it other rewards. The special daily login event will be available again and will offer up to 10 Intertwined Fates and other rewards. During version 4.1, players will do well to check their in-game mail as they will be able to claim 1,600 Primogems, 4 Fragile Resin and 2 special gadgets, the Portable Aero Jelly Bubble Generator and Meatball.

Genshin Impact version 4.1 will be available on September 27. Thanks to the cross-progression function and cooperative mode, players can enjoy their adventure on PlayStation®, PC, Android and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC and Google Play and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the official Genshin Impact website (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook