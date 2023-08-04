HoYoverse unveiled the release date and tons of new details for the highly anticipated 4.0 update of Genshin Impact. The patch will be released worldwide next August 16th and thanks to it a new nation will be introduced: Fountains. In addition to the new explorable area, full of enemies with unique characteristics and even underwater areas, the update will include new missions for the main story and three characters: Lynn, Lynette And Freminet.

But it didn’t end there. The company has in fact announced the arrival of an exhibition dedicated to the game, entitled “Endless Adventure in Teyvat – Fontaine Chapter”. Starting next August 19th this exhibition will stop in many cities around the world such as Paris, New York, Taipei and Tokyo, to then be made available online in 15 different languages.

We leave you now with a trailer for the 4.0 update and a trailer for the upcoming exhibition, below which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Genshin Impact will release its fifth nation Fontaine along with new underwater adventures on August 16th

Version 4.0 introduces the Justice Nation for the first time, underwater exploration and new playable characters Lyney, Lynette and Freminet

SINGAPORE, August 4, 2023 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, today confirms that Genshin Impact version 4.0 “Like a Windfall Rain” will be available on August 16 alongside the grand launch of the fifth nation, Fontaine . Known as the Nation of Justice, Fontaine is also the cradle of culture, art and technology, which will be the stage for a number of new adventures, game modes and stories and the first three playable Fontaine characters. In addition to exploring the bustling city on the surface, players will be able to venture into the depths of the sea for the first time.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 4.0 trailer here: https://youtu.be/1hJ5J5QiyIY

Located northeast of the Sumeru Desert, Fontaine is ruled by Focalors, the Archon of Hydro and Goddess of Justice. Under his influence, the trials became major public events taking place at the Opéra Épiclèse, also home to various performances of magic, comedy and tragedy. It will be here that the Archon’s mission will develop, during which travelers will be able to witness the great magic show of Lyney and Lynette and a trial in progress.

As a nation surrounded by water, Fontaine offers unique underwater adventures in some of its areas. While below the surface of the water, players will never run out of oxygen due to the effects of a special blessing, but will consume Aquatic Vigor during sprints. To regain stamina, players will be able to collect Restoration Orbs or swim through Turbulent Bubbles to speed up movement. Underwater combat also has its differences. Players will have to absorb the special abilities of some specific creatures in order to defend themselves, destroy traps and open chests trapped in the seaweed.

New bosses and encounters await you in Fontaine. The first boss challenge Suite of the Ice Wind is the product of a combination of art and Fontaine’s famous mechanical technology and involves a duo of dancing Mekautomi. You can choose one of two available themes, in which the duo will fight with graceful yet ferocious rhythms by performing Cryo attacks inspired by figure skating and dance moves. The other new boss enemy lurks in an underwater cave instead. The Armored Crab Lord, known as the “Emperor of Fire and Iron,” not only possesses solid defense skills like an iron crab, but is also able to unleash ferocious Pyro attacks through his body organs .

Fontaine’s first three playable characters coming with version 4.0 are actually siblings. The older brother, Lyney, is a wizard famous throughout Fontaine. As a 5-star character with a bow, he is able to unleash Pyro element magic tricks and also assume the form of the Grinning Cat and set off fireworks in combat. Lynette, the best assistant there is and Lyney’s younger sister, is a four-star character of Anemo equipped with a Sword. This secretive assistant can get close to enemies with great speed, and can be obtained for free by players who have reached Adventure Rank 25 in the last event of the season.

Rounding out the trio is younger brother Freminet, an exceptional diver who will make his debut as a four-star character equipped with Claymore and able to exploit the high pressure of the Pers to perform physical and Cryo attacks. As for the event wishes of version 4.0, Lyney, Lynette and Yelan’s rerun will be available during the first half of the version, while in the second half there will be the reruns of Zhongli and Tartaglia and the debut of Freminet.

A number of new functions and features have also been implemented to ensure a better gaming experience. Global Illumination (GI), support for the motion sensor (Gyroscope) and a faster loading speed on PlayStation will further enhance the immersive feel of the camera, controls and perception of time and space. Some optimizations, including the multilevel map and the new backgrounds and animations present in the group configuration, aim to offer interesting and useful details in the adventure.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 will arrive on August 16, with more events to celebrate Fontaine’s massive expansion to be revealed later. Thanks to the cross-progression function and the cooperative mode, players can enjoy their adventure on PlayStation®, PC, Android and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by the ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC and Google Play and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the Genshin Impact official website (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world RPG where you can venture into the fantastic world of Teyvat. Each player takes on the role of the mysterious traveler, who goes on a journey to find the truth about the disappearance of his family member. Starting with version 4.0, it will be possible to explore Fontaine, the fifth of the seven nations of Teyvat. Players can explore each of these nations with unique cultures and landscapes, meet a diverse group of characters, learn the art of elemental combat, and fully explore a fantastical world full of mysteries. Thanks to the cross-progression feature and the cooperative mode, players can now continue their adventures on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC, Android and iOS, alone or with their friends.

About HoYoverse:

HoYoverse is a globally active brand of interactive entertainment whose goal is to provide a virtual world that excites gamers through various entertainment services. HoYoverse has created and developed well-known titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis for fans and players, as well as a wide range of entertainment content, such as the Lumi virtual character, the N0va Desktop Apps, anime, manga, light novels and music. Going forward, HoYoverse will continue to expand its content production, technology research and publishing businesses through its offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Seoul.