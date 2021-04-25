Before the game of Genshin Impact will grab the attention of many players, the company behind it, myHoYo, another success had already been scored. In this case it was another mobile title, called Honkai Impact 3rd.

It is an action game that first launched in 2016 in China and later expanded to several countries. It came to the West in 2018 and has become relatively popular with American and European players.

Honkai Impact 3rd came out before Genshin Impact

Like other games Free-to-Play, Honkai Impact 3rd has various collaborations and events to keep players hooked.

That is why he decided to make one where the protagonists are dressed in the classic outfit of bunnies from Playboy. Besides appearing like this, they also danced, and it was all part of the celebration of the game’s most recent anniversary. There were several missions that complemented the event and it was highly anticipated.

Genshin Impact: Klee already has a figure that shows his most tender side

The fact is that those responsible for Honkai Impact 3rd Y Genshin Impact… They decided to delete everything! Even promotional videos for your account on Youtube. How did you justify myHoYo this action?

In a statement published in Twitter, he pointed ‘We recently received feedback from GLB’s 3rd anniversary story event and videos featuring bunny designs and dance moves that were out of place and inappropriate’.

Chinese players are accused of complaining

They apologized to all those affected and decided to cancel everything. Likewise, they promised to make adjustments in one of the designs used and offered digital bonuses in compensation.

The claims were immediate, because hundreds of western players, who had waited for the event, were not satisfied. There were allegations that those who complained about the campaign were only Chinese fans, and they weren’t even the majority.

The fact is that it is common for there to be ‘bunny’ events in the spring, due to their relationship to the Easter, in games Free-to-Play. A clear example is Fire emblem heroes, where it is normal for characters of both sexes to come out with the classic ears and costumes different from the traditional.

That is why many players do not understand why those responsible for Honkai Impact 3rd Y Genshin Impact They took such an action just to please a few.

For many, the best thing would have been to remove the ‘problematic’ content only from the Chinese server and not affect players from other countries.

Another complaint is that myHoYo it is giving more content to consumers in China than outside China. We will see how the thing ends.

Fountain.



