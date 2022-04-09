Genshin Impact can count on a varied and ever-expanding cast of characters. Some original characters, however, cannot be forgotten. Lisa is for example a favorite of gamers and the cosplay world. Now caelenacosplay offers us his own Lisa cosplay by Genshin Impact.

Lisa is known as a sorceress and a lover of books. caelenacosplay obviously took this into account and in creating the character of Genshin Impact she not only took care of the details of the costume, but also took care of the environment and the accessories, such as the beautiful book, created by anemo3d, an artist who deals with creating objects for cosplay via 3D printer. Overall, this is a very high quality cosplay, made with clear passion and care.

Tell us, what do you think of the Lisa cosplay made by caelenacosplay? Has the character of Genshin Impact been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?