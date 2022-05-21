Genshin Impact continues to have great success thanks to the constant support of miHoYo which regularly introduces new content, with the cast of playable characters now truly vast and heterogeneous. Today we propose the Lisa cosplaythe charming librarian from Mondstadt, signed by the Italian caelenacosplay.

Though you wouldn’t tell from her lighthearted personality and listless and idle demeanor, Lisa is an extremely powerful sorceress who specializes in electrical spells and cares about her job as a librarian, especially when it comes to forbidden books. It has been available in Genshin Impact since the game’s debut and is one of the few units that can be obtained for free simply by advancing with the main story, one of the many reasons why over time it has become one of the most popular characters in the cast of the miHoYo action RPG. .

As you can see in the series of Instagram images that you find just below, the cosplay of Lisa made by Caelena is undoubtedly very faithful to the videogame counterpart. Nothing is really missing, with the costume that has been recreated in every detail and also the background is spot on, considering the great passion for the books of the character of Genshin Impact.

If you are looking for other Genshin Impact cosplay, we recommend Roxanne Kho’s Yelan and Kalayonokay’s Rosaria. Changing genre we recommend the cosplay of Tsunade signed britanyangelus and those of Nami and Perona from One Piece signed Lera Himera and Amber Hallibel.

What do you think of the cosplay of Lisa from Genshin Impact made by caelenacosplay? Let us know in the comments.