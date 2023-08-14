The free-to-play action Genshin Impact has always been compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and now the developers have tackled the subject head-on, stating that the accusations they hit the studio hard.

The accusation

When Genshin Impact released, many compared it to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The subject was touched upon during the FES 2023 in Shanghai Liu Wei, the head of miHoYo, who spoke at a convention talking about the development history of Genshin Impact. Apparently the software house received some negative feedback in the beta phase, with some testers accusing the game of being a Breath of the Wild clone.

At the time, we’re talking about 2019, actually, many noticed the similarities between the two games, with many openly describing the Chinese title as a Breath of the Wild free to play. There were even protests in China, with players outraged at Sony for promoting Genshin Impact.

According to Wei, the allegations hit the development team hard, with many wondering what they had done wrong and why they had attracted so much hate by players from all over the world. Others took the attacks as a challenge, which motivated them to try to improve Genshin Impact more and more, to give a concrete answer to the detractors.

Finally Genshin Impact was released. It was 2020 and since then it has become one of the biggest mobile successes of recent years, projecting miHoYo into the Olympus of world developers.