Genshin Impact is one of the hottest games among cosplayers. After all, the Hoyoverse action RPG is one of the most successful games of recent years and can boast a vast cast of characters to impersonate. In this regard, today we offer you a new one Raiden Shogun cosplay signed bellatrixaiden.

Raiden Shogun is one of the characters most appreciated by the community as well as one of the most important in the narrative of Genshin Impact as he represents the archon of the Electro element who watches over the nation of Inazuma.

The one proposed by bellatrixaiden is a practically perfect cosplay. As we can see in the shot below, nothing is really missing, with costume and hairstyle identical to the original counterpart and not even the iconic katana wielded by the character is missing.

