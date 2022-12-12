The cast of Genshin Impact since launch it has continued to expand from update to update with new playable characters. Clearly over time some have become more appreciated than others by fans of the free-to-play action RPG of Hoyoverse and among these there is also Raiden Shogunprotagonist of Bellatrix Aiden cosplay.

Raiden Shogun is the Archon of the Electro element who watches over the nation of Inazuma, also known as the God of Eternity, as his divine plan is to envelop the country in a kind of immutable eternity. It is an important figure in the narrative arc of the Inazuma archipelago as well as one of the most popular characters among players of the free-to-play Action RPG.

Difficult to make any criticism of the cosplay made by Bellatrix Aiden, since it is practically perfect. Everything is there: from the costume and wig to the accessories, all the characteristic elements of Raiden Shogun have been faithfully represented. To give an extra gear to this work are also the apt Japanese-themed scenography and a globally excellent composition of the shot.

