Genshin Impact arrives at the establishments Cassava Roots in Mexico with great surprises for their fans. The open-world RPG that surprised gamers in 2020 creates an alliance with the most recognized bubble tea brand in the country, bringing merchandise and collectibles that will be available from June 12 to July 12, 2023.

Fans of the game will be able to enjoy offers, merchandise and special events in some branches of Cassava Roots. There will also be eight branches with themed decoration and you will have the chance to win the Sumeru City themed series character pin, stickers, limited edition cups, drinks inspired by the game and more surprises. Check out everything you can take with you and what you need to do to participate.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: I have always been envious of the collaborations that are made in countries like Japan, that Lawson store in Dragon Quest It’s not a big deal but it’s cool, hopefully more establishments are encouraged to hold this type of event in our country.