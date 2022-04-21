The fanbase of Genshin Impact has grown dramatically since its launch, and the grinding mechanics instead of scaring players have driven them to spend a lot more time in the game together. However, what has fascinated players since the release is the incredible amount and variety of characters obtainable, in addition to the rarity and gacha features. It goes without saying that whenever you smell a new character, fans are very curious to know more: this is the case with Colleithat according to some rumors it should debut in version 3.0 of Genshin Impact.

According to leaks that appeared online, some details regarding the character would have been revealed to users: for example, via the Twitter Twitter social network, the user SaveYourPrimos stated that Collei will not have a Vision when it will debut in the game (what in the play gives the characters their elemental powers). Additionally, she also hinted that Collei’s background in the manga may also have explained why she is able to use powers despite her lack of Vision.

[Reliable – Uncle Y] (Auto-translation) [Collei’s] skills are done and are still being tested. Track record: SYP Leaks Archive, [舅-y] Channel: https://t.co/Gb5WM5xTwZ WFP Uncle Dictionary: https://t.co/Ey6rFvh5VX pic.twitter.com/EfDFWyo1Ii – SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (ok now what) (@SaveYourPrimos) April 17, 2022

In any case, as you can read, it seems that his skills are already ready, and that they are about to face the testing phase. As we told you, there is a strong probability, according to the rumors, that Collei will arrive in the version 3.0or in about a month and a half, but we also remind you that from that moment there are also dividing us the current version 2.6 and version 2.7 halfway.

We remind you that these are unofficial details, and therefore we invite you to take them as mere rumors. If Collei will arrive in Genshin Impact with the characteristics of which the rumor spoke, we will be able to know for sure only following an official announcement, or even the release of the character himself.

In the meantime, we remind you that in addition to that of Collei, the launch window for Dendro Archon seems to have also been anticipated.