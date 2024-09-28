HoYoverse announced that version 5.1 of Genshin Impactwhich is called The Rainbow Destined to Burn. The main story will take place in the newest region available, Natlan, and Xilonen will arrive as a forge master and ally to combat and explore.

But he will also return with the entire Sabzeruz Festival to Sumeru, which not only brings merriment and joy but also a birthday surprise for Nahida.

Players who participate to save Natlan in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact You will receive up to 500 extra Protogems for completing the two new acts of the Archon quest. But you will get another 400 by doing certain world quests.

Regarding Xilonen, she is an expert blacksmith and skilled warrior who uses the five-star Geo sword. She stands out for her agility and long jumps, and has exclusive combat equipment.

Fountain: HoYoverse.

In their case they are the samplers, which have the initial Geo musical sample. Xilonen can instantly activate them with his Elemental Skill to reduce the enemy’s Geo RES and increase their damage with Normal Attacks and Down Attacks.

When teaming up with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro characters in Genshin Impact The musical samples will change color and element. There is a lot to discover and take advantage of this interesting character.

Xilonen will be the protagonist of the first part along with the return of Chiori in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact; in the second it will be Nahida and Hu Tao. A new boss called Fuentenigma Configurational Machine will also arrive in Natlan.

Regarding the Sabzeruz Festival in Puerto Ormos there will be two new mini-games, Vaivén de floats and Between reality and dreams. By earning enough holiday fever from these activities, you can claim various rewards, including the chance to recruit Candace for free.

Fountain: HoYoverse.

But there is much more that can be expected from version 5.1, which also includes improvements to the game.

