In a very few days Genshin Impact will update to version 4.0 welcoming the new Fontaine region. However, Hoyoverse likes to tease fans and today officially unveiled Neuvillette and Wriothesleytwo new playable characters that will make their debut with the next patch, namely theupdate 4.1.
According to the first official details Neuvilette is a Iudex (Latin term translatable to “judge”) by Fontaine and should exploit the Hydro element. Wriothesley instead takes advantage of the Cryo element. Both characters are from Fountains and will likely play an important role in players’ new adventures in this region.
Genshin Impact: Version 4.0 is upon us
Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be available starting on August 16, 2023. The main novelty is precisely the new region of Fontaine, which consequently will bring with it many new explorable locations, enemies, bosses, sets of artifacts, challenges and playable characters. The first will be the three brothers Lyney, Lynette and Freminet who will be available in the new banners together with old acquaintances such as Yelan, Zhongli and Tartaglia.
Of course, there will also be new main and secondary missions, as well as game mechanics. For example in Fontaine players will be able to dive into the water and explore the seabedwhere they will find secret passages, timed challenges and treasures waiting for them.
