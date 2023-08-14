In a very few days Genshin Impact will update to version 4.0 welcoming the new Fontaine region. However, Hoyoverse likes to tease fans and today officially unveiled Neuvillette and Wriothesleytwo new playable characters that will make their debut with the next patch, namely theupdate 4.1.

According to the first official details Neuvilette is a Iudex (Latin term translatable to “judge”) by Fontaine and should exploit the Hydro element. Wriothesley instead takes advantage of the Cryo element. Both characters are from Fountains and will likely play an important role in players’ new adventures in this region.