Finally for fans of Genshin Impact new official news arrives for the expected character of Yae Miko, a face already known to many players of the famous free-to-play of miHoYo that will join very soon the roster of already known characters.

Yae Miko is at the head of one “Religious faction” present in the lore of Geshin Impact, and his face has always been juxtaposed to that of one of the NPCs in the storyline of Inazuma. It is also known as the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine on Mount Yougou, of Narukami Island.

The news came with a tweet by the developers themselves, which we leave you at the bottom of this article and which shows the arrival of the personage at an unspecified time next year.

Unfortunately we do not yet know what date we are referring to, although some rumors would like the banner to arrive after patch 2.4 which will arrive next week instead. Consequently it is estimated that the eventual update 2.5 it should in all probability appear in the game early next year, perhaps in the very first few months like February.

Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine The Grand Narukami Shrine’s head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity’s servant and friend… and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. pic.twitter.com/xgMxeQrTnp – Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 31, 2021

Geshin Impact it is a title that has carved out over time, and with good reason, a certain vital space in the platforms on which it landed, with economic results that do not rival any similar production. This is above all thanks to the constant supply of contents in the format of banner.

In fact, in its recent history the game has been integrated and improved with numerous updates that have not only improved the play structure of the product but have also expanded its character roster with completely new faces, and other times exactly as in this case, with characters already known but not playable until now.