There are still several weeks until the launch of the version 4.0 Of Genshin Impact, but Hoyoverse has decided to reveal some of the new characters that will be introduced together with the Fontaine region. In particular, today he revealed (compared to the image above, from left to right), Lyney, Lynette and Freminet.

According to the first details shared on social media, Lyney is a magician who uses Pyro-type skills, while Lynette is his sister and assistant, and fights using the Anemo. Finally, Freminet among the three is the younger brother is a claymore user who uses the Cryo element.

All three are expected to arrive in Genshin Impact with version 4.0, which will, barring a hitch, release on August 16, 2023. A rather substantial update is expected, given that it will add the new European-inspired Fontaine region, accompanied by main and secondary missions, numerous locations and new game dynamics, such as the possibility to explore the seabed for example.