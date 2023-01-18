In mid-September last ufotable and miHoYo announced that Genshin Impact would have his anime. There were no more updates about it and it was up in the air when it would come out. But new information suggests it will be this year.

At least that is what the animation house mentioned above implied. Through a message on Twitter, she shared the original video, highlighting that the work continues and that there will be new information soon.

From what it seems, ufotable intends to open an account on this social network to share details of this anime, and it will also reveal the production team in charge.

Many things remain to be disclosed about this animated adaptation. What seems clear is that it cannot be expected to come out in the spring.

In said station the study will be very busy with the expected third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Font: miHoYo.

maybe the anime Genshin Impact be a project for summer or fall of this year. It wouldn’t be unusual, and after how much miHoYo has advanced with the game, it is to be expected that there will be enough material to take advantage of.

However, it’s up to a good writer to exploit what this developer has created so far and give it enough coherence. Let’s see if by chance in the coming months there is a new report of this anime.

What happened to the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact?

Leaving aside the anime Genshin Impact there are those who would like to know what happened to the version for Nintendo Switch. This adaptation was announced in mid-January 2020.

Since then the details in this regard have shone but by their absence. In 2021 there were rumors that he would leave that year but in the end nothing came to fruition.

In May 2022, miHoYo hinted that the Switch game was not canceled or anything like that.

Font: ufotable.

On some occasions some of the advances of Genshin Impact they are accompanied by the Nintendo Switch logo.

But as you can see at this time and without new information, it is more likely that the anime based on the video game will arrive on television before the Switch adaptation.

The announcement of the project was perhaps too early, when miHoYo had not advanced enough in its development.

In addition to Genshin Impact we have more anime information at EarthGamer.