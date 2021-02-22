The fans turned upside down

Genshin Impact It is one of the most popular and colorful free games on the market, we can even say that it already has an important fan base. Now, this group of followers takes care of the protagonists of the game as if they were their own family and would not allow the designs to be used for other purposes.

As we mentioned, fans of Genshin Impact are relentless and went against an account in Twitter that he was making content with one of the protagonists of the game who is a minor.

With all of this established, the Twitter is now closed or canceled and it was surely because fans of Genshin Impact they went on top of the user since he was being singled out for creating child pornography from the character of the free-to-play game of myHoYo.

this account is posting sexual content of a character that is depicted as a child. this is cp and it needs to get taken down please report @ // 3dimmanimations pic.twitter.com/SMCegtCkbQ – Alex (@babydolltits) February 19, 2021

Finally, we do not know if the content is still in production, since the account is the one that was only taken from Twitter. The animations may still be there, being distributed and in the wrong hands. It would be necessary to see if miHoYo, the editor behind Genshin Impact you can do something about it.

Censorship poster by Genshin Impact

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that many character designs and promotional arts from Genshin Impact They are full of fan service. For that reason we can see the protagonists in ‘almost’ suggestive positions or with much more detail than a normal drawing.

It happens that, for a promotional poster, one of the girls from Genshin ImpactIn this precise case, Ganyu, received some tweaks. If you compare the original image with the one on the poster, you immediately notice what they changed.

There is also another art of Genshin Impact where it is clearly appreciated how a neckline is eliminated and covered with something a little more discreet with another character in the game.

We’ll see what happens to the other promotional arts of this title, which is the sensation, despite the fact that there are many complaints about the ‘gatcha’ mechanics that many consider somewhat unfair.

