The text of the petition, launched on change.org, reads: “We call on MiHoYo to end cultural appropriation and whitewashing in its games and commit to represent all cultures respectfully and accurately. “

An online petition has asked Chinese company MiHoYo to stop whitewashing and cultural appropriation in its games, particularly in Genshin Impact, which with its latest major update has sparked a strong controversy over the representation of some African deities, practically all of whom are bleached.

The accusation

“MiHoYo, a leading video game developer, has repeatedly drawn inspiration from indigenous cultures without showing any respect for their representation. In particular, the many characters of Sumeru and Natlan in Genshin Impact and Penacony in Honkai Star Rail are all clearly white or at most slightly tanned, with the exception of some enemy NPCs. This has raised concerns, with accusations of racism from players and indigenous communities.”

What is the problem, according to those who launched the petition? “Cultural appropriation and whitewashing perpetuate harmful stereotypes and belittle the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous communities. These practices not only misrepresent cultures, but also contribute to ongoing marginalization and disrespect.”

MiHoYo is then urged to: “Collaborate with indigenous cultural advisors. Review existing content to ensure more accurate representation. Commit to creating diverse and inclusive characters.”

It must be said that it is It is typical of Eastern culture to take elements from cultures around the world and manipulate them as they please.adapting them to their aesthetic standards. After all, even though the regions mentioned are inspired by real territories, they are still part of the imaginary worlds of the two games. In short, they are not true representations of the specific cultures from which they take inspiration, even if greater attention in this sense would have been pleasant, at least for the sake of variety. The issue is therefore very controversial.

Anyway, At the moment the petition has more than 70,000 signatures; so, it is clear that the problem is quite felt. It will hardly be taken into consideration, unless there is an economic backlash on the company’s business, but we report it as we have done with other petitions.