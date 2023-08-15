













Genshin Impact and Metro CDMX collaborate to help rescued dogs









Now the fans of Genshin Impact and those who love animals will join the campaign “To the rescue of lost friends” on Twitter with the aim of raising food that will be donated and, in exchange, receive an exclusive in-game item.

Do not lose sight of the CDMX Metro Canine Transfer Center is an organization founded by the Collective Transportation System to provide care to rescued dogs on the 12 lines. This exercise that began in 2017 has rescued dogs. El juego de mihoyo joins this effort and is proud to support this initiative.

From August 12 to 27, animal lovers and the community of Genshin Impact they can help increase the total amount of dog food donated by reaching various milestones of the ongoing campaign on Twitter.

To participate, you need to follow @genshinimpactes on Twitter, retweet the official post “Rescuing Lost Friends” or share their stories with dogs, and mention the hashtag #GenshinLostFriends and @genshinimpactes.

if the hashtag #GenshinLostFriends reaches 10,000 tweets, the amount of food donated will go from 500 kg to 1,000 kg. According to the information available, this amount would be enough to feed about 5,000 rescued dogs in one day.

Source: mihoyo

The players of Genshin Impact they will receive an exclusive piece of furniture from the Relaxtetera as a souvenir for their participation.

We also recommend: Pokémon TCG reveals new cards for its fall 2023 expansion

Genshin Impact will have commemorative cards in train services in Latin America

In addition to the campaign to support those dogs that are rescued for the Mexico City Metro, Genshin Impact will launch some commemorative cards with the characters of the Fontaine expansion for the Suburban Train in Mexico and the Metro in Santiago de Chile.

Now all that remains is to wait a little longer for these new items that many will want to collect and that will surely sell out in the blink of an eye.

What do you think of this campaign? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)